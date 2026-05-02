‘Want to walk without fearing being run over’: Residents raise concerns over encroached footpaths near Pune’s Kamala Nehru Park

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Written by Piyush M Padwale
Residents near Kamala Nehru Park in Pune Thursday raised concerns over street vending, encroached footpaths, and inadequate enforcement by civic authorities, seeking action to improve pedestrian access and regulate stalls in the area.
Highlighting RTI data, locals said while 17 to 18 stalls are officially authorised, the number on the stretch has risen to over 30. “From one end of Ketkar Road till the temple, there are about 32 to 35 tapris. Only 17 or 18 are authorised. The rest are illegal,” said activist Kedar Paranjpye.
He added that the situation has affected mobility, particularly during peak evening hours, with double parking and roadside activity reducing available space for vehicles and pedestrians. “After 6.30 pm, it is difficult to drive here because of double parking. Senior citizens have no place to walk. It is dangerous,” Paranjpye further said.
Congestion throughout the day, with two-wheelers and rickshaws occupying parts of the road, has led to minor accidents and increased noise levels. “Three times my car has been hit by two-wheelers taking turns from that stretch,” said resident Mihir Jathar.
“For us, it is a basic issue. I just want a footpath where I can walk without fear of being run over,” said resident Falguni Gokhale.
Concerns were also raised over sanitation and safety, with food waste and wastewater from stalls entering stormwater drains, contributing to foul smells, rodent presence, and strain on drainage infrastructure. “There is a constant stench, which attracts rodents and damages the drainage system,” said Dr Anagha Bhat-Behere, who heads the Department of Foreign Languages at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
Some residents questioned the effectiveness of enforcement drives, stating that the situation often returns to its earlier state after inspections.
Responding to the concerns, Dr Ramesh Shelar, Chief Security Officer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said the area falls within a designated vending zone established in 2017, with 37 listed vendors, including those relocated over time. “We have examined how this list was prepared and will present the details to all stakeholders,” he said.
He added that the issue will be taken up at the Town Vending Committee (TVC), where vendor representatives will also be invited to present their concerns, and will subsequently be placed before the General Body and Standing Committee for further deliberation.
Officials said notices have been issued to vendors over violations related to stall size and the use of gas cylinders.
Corporator Apoorva Khade suggested that a more structured approach, such as developing a designated food zone with proper drainage and lighting, may help address the issue, in place of unregulated expansion.
(Piyush M Padwale is an intern with The Indian Express)