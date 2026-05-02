‘Want to walk without fearing being run over’: Residents raise concerns over encroached footpaths near Pune’s Kamala Nehru Park

Concerns were also raised over sanitation and safety, with food waste and wastewater from stalls entering stormwater drains, contributing to foul smell, rodent presence, and strain on drainage infrastructure. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Written by Piyush M Padwale

Residents near Kamala Nehru Park in Pune Thursday raised concerns over street vending, encroached footpaths, and inadequate enforcement by civic authorities, seeking action to improve pedestrian access and regulate stalls in the area.

Highlighting RTI data, locals said while 17 to 18 stalls are officially authorised, the number on the stretch has risen to over 30. “From one end of Ketkar Road till the temple, there are about 32 to 35 tapris. Only 17 or 18 are authorised. The rest are illegal,” said activist Kedar Paranjpye.

He added that the situation has affected mobility, particularly during peak evening hours, with double parking and roadside activity reducing available space for vehicles and pedestrians. “After 6.30 pm, it is difficult to drive here because of double parking. Senior citizens have no place to walk. It is dangerous,” Paranjpye further said.