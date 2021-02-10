Residents of Vaiduwadi complain of irregular water supply, warn PMC of holding protest

Residents of Vaiduwadi in Gokhalenagar area of Pune have threatened to hold a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) office, attributing the agitation to the civic administration’s failure in providing them with sufficient and regular supply of water.

“It has been two years since the residents of Vaiduwadi have been urging the PMC to ensure regular and sufficient water supply to them. There have been several rounds of meetings with the concerned civic officers of Chaturshringi water supply department, but they have not yielded any results. Civic officers have been citing shortage of funds for not laying new water pipelines in the area,” said Sudhir Netke of Dalit Yuva Sangharsh Samiti.

In a letter to the municipal commissioner, Netke has asked the civic administration to apprise the local residents about the status of work to lay pipelines in the area. “If the work is incomplete, then it should be done as early as possible or the residents will launch a protest,” Netke said.