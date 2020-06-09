Residents of Chinchwad slum pelt stones, demand permission to leave containment zone

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when a group of residents came out on the roads and claimed that most local residents were labourers who couldn’t even earn enough for their daily meals without work. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when a group of residents came out on the roads and claimed that most local residents were labourers who couldn’t even earn enough for their daily meals without work.

Several residents of Anand Nagar slum, which has been a containment zone for days due to the high number of Covid-19 patients in the area, took to the streets on Monday to protest. Some of them pelted stones at police booths, and damaged vehicles and barricades, demanding that they be allowed to go out of the sealed area to earn a livelihood.

Anand Nagar is a hotspot in Pimpri-Chinchwad with over 200 reported cases of Covid-19. The area has been sealed for several days and only shops selling essential commodities like groceries and medicines have been allowed to remain open.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when a group of residents came out on the roads and claimed that most local residents were labourers who couldn’t even earn enough for their daily meals without work. They demanded that they be allowed to go out for work and sufficient help should be provided to them for survival.

Meanwhile, some residents started pelting stones and damaged police booths, chairs, barricades and some vehicles at the spot. Soon, a police team resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. Additional police teams and State Reserve Police Force were also deployed in the area.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Chinchwad police station.

