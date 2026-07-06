Residents evacuated from flood-prone areas amid heavy rain in Pimpri-Chinchwad

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With rain continuing to lash Pimpri-Chinchwad since Sunday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Monday started evacuating residents from the riverside and low-lying areas.
The Pimpri Chinchwad civic body said residents from Ambedkar Colony, Bhatnagar, and the River Road area have been shifted to Sable Primary School and the Maharshi Valmiki Ashram. The relocation of residents from riverside areas in Fugewadi and Kasarwadi is underway, it added.
Arrangements for shelter, food, and other basic amenities have been made for the relocated residents at Morya Gosavi Temple and Keshavnagar.
A special emergency team of the municipal corporation has been deployed in Mulanagar, and the situation there is being continuously monitored. Additionally, all necessary facilities have been provided for flood-affected citizens, civic officials said.
Water is being extracted in Gawade Colony, Defence Colony, and Sai Shiv Corner areas in Chikhli. JCBs, water pumps, and other necessary machinery have been deployed to tackle the emergency. All regional offices have been instructed to take immediate action based on local conditions, the administration said.
All municipal teams have been kept ready to respond immediately to incidents of tree falls caused by the downpour.
Avoid stepping out
PCMC has appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours, to follow official instructions from the municipal corporation, to avoid going to riverside or flood-affected areas, and to contact the civic administration immediately in case of any emergency.
“Given the continuous rainfall, citizens should avoid stepping out of their homes unless for essential work. In an emergency, do not panic; contact the emergency numbers immediately. Citizens in flood-prone and riverside areas must strictly follow the instructions of the municipal corporation for their safety,” Vijay Suryavanshi, Municipal Commissioner, PCMC, said.
“The municipal corporation is taking all necessary measures for the protection of citizens in emergencies, and shelter, food, and other basic facilities have been provided for relocated citizens. The safety of citizens is our top priority, and the municipal administration is closely monitoring every event,” he added.
Pregnant woman rescued
The Fire Department received information at approximately 7 am Monday that Aanchal Mohite, a pregnant woman, was trapped in the flood at Gangotri Niwas in the Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk area of Kiwale Gaothan.
After receiving the information, a Fire Department team reached the spot, safely evacuated the pregnant woman, and shifted her to a safe location. The rescue operation was carried out quickly and safely, officials said.