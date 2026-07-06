Residents evacuated from flood-prone areas amid heavy rain in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The PCMC has appealed to citizens to contact the civic administration immediately in case of any emergency. (File Photo)

With rain continuing to lash Pimpri-Chinchwad since Sunday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Monday started evacuating residents from the riverside and low-lying areas.

The Pimpri Chinchwad civic body said residents from Ambedkar Colony, Bhatnagar, and the River Road area have been shifted to Sable Primary School and the Maharshi Valmiki Ashram. The relocation of residents from riverside areas in Fugewadi and Kasarwadi is underway, it added.

Arrangements for shelter, food, and other basic amenities have been made for the relocated residents at Morya Gosavi Temple and Keshavnagar.

A special emergency team of the municipal corporation has been deployed in Mulanagar, and the situation there is being continuously monitored. Additionally, all necessary facilities have been provided for flood-affected citizens, civic officials said.