Residents near Dehu Road Ordnance Factory worried as defence ministry seeks to increase restricted area

Hundreds of residents living close to Ordnance Factory, Dehu Road, are worried after the Union Ministry of Defence looks to increase the restricted ‘Red Zone’ area from 10 metres to 1,800 metres from the security wall of the facility that makes military weapons and ammunition.

At a recent meeting, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials were told about the defence ministry’s plan to increase the size of the restricted area. “During the meeting, Ordnance Factory officials told us that the defence ministry has decided to increase the restricted area from 10 metres to 1800 metres or 1.82 km from the security wall of the factory. The ministry intends to declare the 1,800-metre area from the Ordnance Factory security wall to be a no-construction zone. The ministry sought our opinion on this proposal, which they are finalising,” PCMC city engineer Makrand Nikam told The Indian Express Wednesday.

PCMC officials said hundreds of constructions, which have already come up in Kiwale, Ravet, Pradhikaran, Dehu Road and other areas close to the Ordnance Factory, will come under threat (of demolition). “Since the earlier norm of the restricted zone was 10 metres, we had permitted constructions beyond this norm. But now over the years, scores of residential and commercial buildings have come up in these areas. Therefore, we will oppose the defence ministry’s proposed move. We are going to send our views opposing it,” Nikam said.

Maval MP Shrirang Barne, in whose constituency the area falls, said, “I have already raised the ‘Red Zone’ area issue related to Kiwale, Ravet and other areas. I have held discussions with defence officials in this regard…I will continue to fight for securing justice for the citizens.”

Local corporator Moreshwar Bhondve said, “Since the ‘Red Zone’ issue has come up, there is fear among the residents living in Ravet, Kiwale, Mamurdi and nearby areas. I am getting scores of calls from people asking whether they should cancel their flat bookings.”

Bhondve said several high-rise buildings have come up in these areas close to the Ordnance Factory. “Currently, 22-floor and 40-floor high buildings are coming up.”

Bhondve said this seems to be a deliberate attempt by vested interests to spread panic. “We do not think that the government has any such intentions…There seems to be a deliberate attempt to pull down the property market in the area. Anyway, residents in the areas of Kiwale, Ravet and Mamurdi are all united and we will put up a fight if the ministry decides to go ahead with its latest proposal,” he said.