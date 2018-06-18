Residential society donates cycles to kin of farmers who committed suicide

Monetary help was also extended to 25 children. Monetary help was also extended to 25 children.

After setting an example by effectively tackling waste segregation at source, and introducing cycle-sharing scheme in Pimple Saudagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad, residents of Roseland Society on Sunday donated 15 cycles. They also extended monetary help to 25 children, belonging to families of farmers who had committed suicide and now living at Snehwan, an NGO, based in Bhosari.

The society called upon its over 1,000 residents to participate in this cause and hosted a day-long donation drive on Sunday, during which they managed to collect stationery and books for these children, who are from different parts of Maharashtra.

The NGO is run by Ashok Deshmane, who hails from a family of farmers in Parbhani. “During the drought years of 2014 and 2105, I had seen a farmer committing suicide in my neighbourhood and it dawned upon me that I should do something for their children. What better than facilitating education, and that is when I set up this NGO. Initially, I worked night shift to manage the day-to-day activities of the children, but gave up my job nine months later,” said Deshmane, adding that his wife supported his cause.

Speaking to The Indian Express, chairman of the society, Santosh Maskar said, “We have been interacting with these children for over six months now, and we understood their real needs. As part of this drive, we have donated 15 cycles collected voluntarily from the residents, along with a money that can be used for a year-long cycle maintenance. We also managed to collect some money for their other needs and have handed it to the NGO officials.”

The one-and-a-half-year-old NGO has also sought help from people to facilitate school uniforms, monthly tuition fees as well as breakfast and vegetable supplies. The couple, along with the 25 children, presently live in a four-room house in Bhosari.

