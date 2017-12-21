Residency Club honours ‘Pune’s Pride’

THE RESIDENCY Club celebrated its 26th year by awarding Pune’s Pride Awards to honour the contributions in various fields, such as sports, the corporate world, arts and academics, among others. A ‘Special Award’ was given to Sakshi Mathwad, while filmmaker Sumitra Bhave received the Lifetime Achievement Award by chief guest Dr Baba Kalyani. The club also felicitated actor Mohan Agashe during the function.

Other awardees include Hanmant Gaikwad for his contributions to the corporate field, Dr Vinod Shah (social work), Usmaan Khan (arts and culture), Professor M S Wadia (academics, while Gauri Gadgil was awarded for sports. The awards were initiated by R K Agrawal, chairman of Bramhacorp Ltd.

The event started with the lighting of the traditional lamp. Padmashree Lila Poonawalla, the Founder of Lila Poonawalla Foundation introduced the chief guest, followed by the felicitation of Kalyani and guest of honour Dr Ajay Chandanwale with a memento. Agrawal delivered the welcome address at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Residency Club also honoured the martyrs, by presenting sewing machines to as many as six veer naris. Colonel Sambhaji Patil presented the machines.