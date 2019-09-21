Pune: Reserved for EWS housing, Cummins Ltd land to become ‘industrial zone’

The state government has agreed to modify the reservation of a plot in Kothrud, reserved for housing for economically weaker section (EWS) of society, to an ‘industrial zone’. In return, the land owner, Cummins India Limited, a manufacturer of engines and generators, has to hand over an equal area of land to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) free-of-cost.

“Considering that PMC would be getting land of equal area at a suitable location within municipal corporation limits free-of-cost, the state government is of the opinion that it was necessary in public interest to delete the reservation of EWS on the Kothrud land and modify it to industrial zone,” the state urban development department said in a notification, adding that it would be binding on Cummins India to hand over the equal area of land to the PMC.

The plot of land, survey number 42 to 45, was reserved for EWS housing in the development plan sanctioned last year. On July 29, Cummins India Limited requested the Maharashtra government to modify the reservation from EWS to industrial zone saying it was ready to give land of equal area at a suitable location within PMC limits to the civic body.

In another development, the state government has decided to modify the reservation of survey number 4/1/1 in Balewadi, from Public-Semi-Public (PSP) zone to commercial zone. It said the state revenue department has already allotted the land to the Pune Metropolitan Region Develop-ment Authority (PMRDA), which is developing the Metro route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The state revenue department had sought modification of the reservation so that the land could be used commercially.