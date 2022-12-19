Researchers, engineers come together at IEEE PuneCon 2022

Hope Foundation’s International Institute of Information Technology (I²IT), Pune, recently hosted the three-day ‘PuneCon 2022’ – an international conference in association with IEEE Pune Section and Persistent Systems.

Dr Saifur Rahman, director, Virginia Tech Advanced Research Institute, USA, and IEEE president-elect was the chief guest for the inaugural function.

Girish Khilari, chair, IEEE Pune Section, Dr Rajesh Ingale, general chair, IEEE PuneCon 2022, Aruna Katara, president, Hope Foundation & Research Centre (HFRC), Dr Sujay Phadke, Persistent Systems, Amrita Katara, managing trustee, HFRC, Dr Varsha Degaonkar, co-chair of IEEE Pune Con 2022, and Dinesh Joje, registrar of I2IT, were present at the inaugural function.

The theme of the 5th edition of the conference was “Information, Implementation and Innovation in Technology”, which included all aspects of information, implementation and technological innovations to bring together researchers, engineers, and practitioners. The conference encompassed a wide and diverse range of topics of applications in the fields of science, engineering, technology, and management, stated a release.