Research well, choose wisely: Principals on getting the best out of FYJC admission process

As mock registrations for first year junior college (FYJC) seats begin from Monday to help students who have cleared their Class X exams practice filling out online centralised admission forms without errors, principals across Pune city colleges have advised students to make the best use of this time by researching junior colleges and courses.

As every year, hundreds of students seek cancellations to seats after being given allotments and scores of others complain about not getting into choice colleges or courses despite obtaining marks, principals say that students need to follow a ‘process’ while selecting junior colleges.

For five days until May 27, online forms are available on the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) website, https://11thadmission.org.in, for mock registrations after which the data on forms will be deleted. From May 30, students will be able to fill the actual forms. In Part 1 of the form, students have to enter personal information like name, date of birth etc. Part 2 of the form with preferences for choice of colleges will be available after results are declared.

However, as students have already started researching the cut-offs for junior colleges and their preferred courses, college principals have shared tips on how to get the best out of the admission process.

M D Lawrence, principal of Foresight College of Commerce and former principal MMC College, said, “Many students may not know, but according to the rules, once a student joins a junior college, they cannot change it for two years. It becomes imperative that a student chooses wisely before confirming admissions and paying fees. Earlier in many colleges, even if students did not get required marks, there was the option of taking management seats. But in recent years, most colleges are surrendering management quota as they don’t want the headache. So, students need to do a lot of research and choose well.”

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal of Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivaji Nagar, which is considered as one of the top five colleges in the city for junior college admissions, also shared some tips. “Often, we see that students just see the name of the college and don’t check whether the division they are applying for is aided or unaided. If the student applies for the unaided section, then the fees for it will be considerably higher and often we see that after getting the allotment, students come to request that they don’t want the seat as fees are high,” he said.

“Many times, students don’t check whether the subjects they want are available or not and just check for course names. For example, we don’t have a biology subject in a science bifocal course. Before selecting colleges, a detailed study is required of all these things since a student is committing to it for the next two years and it also affects their future career decisions,” he said.

Every year during the admission season, a sizeable number of students complain that they have not been able to get into colleges of their choice or enroll in their preferred courses because of less marks or competition.

But principals say that if one chooses wisely, there is a way around it.

“In my honest opinion, getting a course of choice should be the principal priority of students. If one cannot get it at a college which they had hoped, select the next best option considering fees, distance from home and other convenience factors,” said Zunjarrao.

“Our experience tells us that these students are fresh out of school and a disciplined, controlled environment might be a good option and hence parents should consider admissions to junior colleges attached to high schools. Also, if a student didn’t get admission into a choice course, like say a bifocal subject, they need to utilise their time after college by enrolling in online courses or private coaching where they can make it up,” Zunjarrao added.