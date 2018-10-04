Research students take to the streets: ‘Why do we have to protest every time to get our dues?’

The silent march by NCL and IISER students. Express The silent march by NCL and IISER students. Express

Nearly 200 doctoral research students from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) and CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) took to the streets on Wednesday to demand a revision in their fellowship stipend.

The students — Junior Research Fellows (JRFs), Senior Research Fellows (SRFs) and PhD students at these institutes — took out a silent march from NCL to IISER on Pashan Road on Wednesday. The fellowships are awarded to students by government bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who also decide the stipend amounts.

The last time the fellowship amounts were revised was 2014. A JRF gets a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, and a SRF gets Rs 28,000, along with an HRA allowance. “But with inflation and overall expenditures skyrocketing, it has become very difficult to sustain ourselves with this amount and concentrate on research work,” said a senior research fellow.

The students also pointed out that they didn’t receive the fellowship amount regularly. “I have not received my fellowship stipend since I joined the institute three months ago. I don’t have much hope of getting any benefits till December,” said another student, who was among the 600-odd research fellows from these two institutes who have not been receiving their stipends.

The students’ demands also include setting up of a regulatory body to monitor their affairs and help them out with various issues, such as delays in the payment of stipends.

While researchers entering laboratories at CSIR and similar organisations don’t need to pay tuition fees, those joining academics-based research centres like IISERs have to pay a sum of Rs 50,000.

One of the senior-most students in the group, who was also part of an earlier protest four years ago, said, “ We have to sustain ourselves… and complete our doctoral work. But with the current pay, it has become a tough challenge. Why do students need to hold protests every time to get their dues?”

IISER-Pune Director, Professor Jayant Udgaonkar, said the institutes, as such, had no role in deciding the stipend amounts of the students.

“We need to ensure that good students are not dissuaded from pursuing research as a career. The fellowship stipends must be competitive and it should support them. It is also important not to lose talented and bright researchers to other attractive fields. But students must understand that PhD is an apprenticeship, not a job, during which they will face stressful and difficult periods,” said Udgaonkar.

The problem of delayed stipends was “prevalent across the country,” he said. “The agencies that grant fellowships are aware of it and they are taking measures to improve the current mechanism, which is not efficient enough.”

Outlining the steps IISER could take to help the students, Udgaonkar said, “The institute is always open to helping students and we can take up this case, along with other institutes facing similar problems, with the government at an appropriate time.”

