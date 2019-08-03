Research scholars send letter to Centre with recommendations for National Education Policy

Student researchers from various national-level institutions in the city have united and sent their recommendations to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) that has proposed a new National Education Policy (NEP).

These student researchers, who were up in arms against the central government’s delay in awarding a hike in their fellowship stipends last year, sent a letter to the ministry on July 31.

While funding remains the core issue of the letter, where the scholars have demanded better funding support for pursing higher education and research, some of their concerns and experiences with respect to working with research guides and overall doctoral research work, too, have found a place in the recommendations.

Taking a leaf out of their own journey as research fellows, the student community has sought time-bound revision of stipends, once every four years, which must be in accordance with the current inflation rates and living standards of the respective cities.

In January, the stipends were enhanced by about 24 per cent, taking the latest stipends to Rs 31,000 and Rs 35,000 for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Senior Research Fellow (SRF). While the student community has long demanded the setting up of an online system to track and voice fellowship related grievances, the fact that it has been mentioned in the recommendations shows that the government has failed to set up such a facility so far.

Except for Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which recently opened a helpline for fellowships that it funds, students supported by other funding agencies are still to find any support.

Yet another demand put forth by Pune-based students is tracking of faculty or guide performance, along with that of the student’s performance, which must be done at regular intervals. Students have also sought support of the institution in case an extension is needed to complete doctoral studies.

“Tenure-based tracking system must be present for both assistant professor and senior professor or scientist,” read the letter. With a fixed tenure of five years to complete the doctoral studies, the students have suggested that either the mentor or the parent institute must support the student financially, in case the PhD goes on beyond the stipulated time of five years for unavoidable reasons.

While fingers are often pointed at some guides, their availability and their guideship, there are still a bunch of research scholars who quit studies midway due to a number of reasons, which has been brought to the notice of research institutes but the rate of dropouts has not been curtailed as yet. One of the key reasons, according to the students, is the poor behaviour and lack of professional attitude towards both students and fellow faculty, thereby creating a toxic environment at work.

“There must be a student council in every institute that will cater solely to the problems faced by the students while pursuing their doctoral studies,” the letter highlighted.