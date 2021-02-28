‘Research fellow’ at NCL killed, investigation on

According to police, the victim has been identified as Ayesha Banu Makrani (23), a resident of Almina Park in Vatva of Ahmedabad. (Representational)

A 30-YEAR-old man, who was a “research fellow” at National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in Pashan, Pune City, was found murdered on Saturday evening.

Police have identified the deceased as Sudarshan, also known as Balya Baburao Pandit, a native of Jafarabad in Jalana district of Maharashtra.

He was residing at Sutarwadi in the Pashan area. The police found his dead body lying in a pool of blood at Sus Khind in Pashan Tekdi around 8.30 pm. Pandit’s identity was ascertained from the documents found in his wallet. His family member, Sandip Pandit (34), a resident of Sutarwadi, has lodged an FIR in the case at the Chaturshringi police station.

The police have booked the unidentified murderer under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh said the deceased was a “research fellow” at NCL. “He has been brutally murdered. An investigation is on,” said Deshmukh.

The police added that the deceased was stoned and attacked with a hard object and his throat was also found to be slit. The assailants had removed Pandit’s clothes and dumped the body at Sus Khind for allegedly destroying evidence, officers added.

Inspector Dadasaheb Gaikwad of the Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case. The probe so far has revealed that Pandit had come to Pune about one-and-a-half years ago to pursue research at NCL and was residing as a paying guest at Shiv Nagar in Sutarwadi.