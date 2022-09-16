Rescued by Wildlife SOS, two male leopards share uncommon friendship

Big cats have long been creatures of mystery and at the Junnar-based Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Pune district, conservationists of the Wildlife SOS were awestruck to see such a mystery unfold before their eyes when two male leopards — Ganesh and Vitthal — were seen striking a rare friendship.

In 2011, Wildlife SOS had rescued Ganesh from a severe human-animal conflict scenario. Having been brutally attacked by a hostile mob, this young leopard was grievously injured and left battling for his life. Ganesh was treated at the Manikdoh Rescue Centre, jointly with the Maharashtra State Forest. Ganesh had to be operated on for a severely infected left eye. He had also developed a cataract in his right eye thereby permanently impairing his vision.

Vitthal’s story, on the other hand, involves the leopard being an oblivious victim of a deadly snare trap set up by poachers. Rescued by Wildlife SOS in 2009 from a small village skirting the borders of a dense forest in Maharashtra, Vitthal was grievously wounded by the wire snare trap. The NGO’s veterinary team toiled hard to save the animal’s life and although Vitthal survived the ordeal, it led to the unfortunate and permanent loss of his right hind paw.

For both the leopards, life in the wild was no longer possible and so they were placed under the long-term care of Wildlife SOS. Having experienced trauma in the past, the Wildlife SOS team decided to introduce the two leopards to observe their interaction. “It has been heartwarming to see the two male leopards strike up an unlikely friendship and grow inseparable after having spent over a decade in each other’s company,” Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said.

In an official statement, the authorities at the Wildlife SOS said both the leopards can be spotted walking together in their spacious field. Keeping their comfort in mind, Ganesh and Vitthal’s caregivers have created special enrichments for them. The climbing platforms are designed at a convenient height and are big enough to accommodate them both. They are also provided with olfactory enrichments (strong aromas – like basil, flowers, leaves etc) which create curiosity and excitement.

When they are not busy playing, the duo engage in long grooming sessions. Grooming not only serves as a way for big cats to keep clean but it also plays an important social role. All cats, big or small, will groom each other in a gesture of trust, affection or protection, the statement added.

According to Satyanarayan, “While Ganesh relies heavily on his auditory and olfactory senses to compensate for his vision, Vitthal can be seen climbing his platform enrichments which are built specially to suit his needs.” Geeta Seshamani, co-founder, Wildlife SOS, said, “Caring for rehabilitated leopards is a herculean task – geriatric leopards like Ganesh and Vitthal, who also have physical disabilities, require more care than others. Keeping them motivated with food-based enrichment to stimulate and exercise their limbs is a good way to keep them active.”