Repurposing old coal plants in Maharashtra can deliver financial gains worth Rs 5,700 crore: study

A new study has demonstrated the potential benefits of repurposing some of Maharashtra’s oldest and most expensive coal plants for clean energy and grid stability services. The repurposing can deliver Rs 5,700 crore in benefits by using the land and some of the old coal infrastructure.

This is also the first time that the costs and advantages of retiring and repurposing 4,020 MW of old coal units at Bhusawal, Chandrapur, Koradi, Khapar kheda, and Nashik have been quantified. In accordance with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Climate Accord, the new study indicates how the state can maximise financial gains from repurposing older units over the course of the next ten years.

The research was conducted by Dr Gireesh Shrimali, head of Transition Finance Research, Oxford Sustainable Finance Group at the University of Oxford. “Maharashtra is already one of the leading states in India’s energy transition story. This study shows that shutting down and repurposing the state’s older, more expensive coal plants could provide a financially attractive opportunity to accelerate this transition in a way that benefits state finances,” said Ashish Fernandes, CEO of Climate Risk Horizons, which commissioned the analysis.

Fernandes, in an official statement issued here, said these old coal units are near or past their end of life and have high running costs, up to ?6/kWh. They also need to be retrofitted with air pollution control equipment to comply with emission standards, at considerable expense.

“Several studies have already shown that retiring old coal plants and replacing their planned generation with new, renewable energy can generate savings by way of lower electricity costs. This analysis looked at specifics of the plants in question in Maharashtra, and detailed decommissioning costs and financial benefits that would accrue from repurposing the existing land and electrical infrastructure for a combination of Solar PV, battery storage and grid stabilisation services,” said Fernandes.

The analysis also found that while repurposing coal plants for solar PV and battery storage, if the old power plant turbo generator is also repurposed to serve as a synchronous condenser, the benefits are even higher at ?5,700 crore. Repurposing the plants and their associated ash ponds for solar and battery storage could yield capacities of 1,224 MW of solar and 120 MW of four-hour battery storage. “With the severe air and water pollution problems caused by coal plants in the state, it is essential that Maharashtra reduce its dependence on expensive and obsolete coal plants. We need to look at long term solutions, not just for public health, but also to arrest the rise in electricity prices,” said Suresh Chopane, president, Green Planet Society, Chandrapur.