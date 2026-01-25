Republic Day: Pune cops to get President’s medal for distinguished services

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dayanand Gawade, currently attached to the Pune unit of the state anti corruption bureau (ACB), is among the police officers posted in Pune, who have been nominated for the President’s medal for distinguished services, ahead of the 77th Republic Day.

In his 29 years of police service, Gawade has received 1,170 rewards. Among his best actions during his postings at the local crime branch (LCB), he played a role in the arrest of as many as 440 wanted accused, with the recovery of 47 firearms from their possession.

Two officers from Pimpri Chinchwad police – assistant commissioner of police Vitthal Kubade and police inspector Amol Phadtare — have been nominated for the President’s medal for Distinguished Services. Both officers have worked in different police establishments and were also part of anti-naxal operations. Phadtare has even worked with the elite C 60 – Commando squad in naxal affected areas of Gadchiroli district.