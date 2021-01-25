Republic Day 2021: Here’s what Pune residents can do to celebrate

You can keep the spirit of the republic alive by distributing flags on January 26. (Representational Image)

Plant a Flag

If you would like to keep the spirit of the republic alive by distributing flags on January 26 and beyond, the organisation 21Fools offers eco-friendly seed paper plantable flags that will grow into a marigold when sowed in the soil. These plantable flags are made from waste cotton and seeds by craftsmen from Sanganer, Jaipur. A pack of 250 is of Rs 2,500. Contact: https://21fools.com/collections/seed-paper-plantable-flags

A pack of 250 is of Rs 2,500. A pack of 250 is of Rs 2,500.

Murder Most Foul

Meera Mujumdar is off watching a play with an old flame. Meanwhile, her husband, Niranjan, is fine-tuning a plan to murder her. It is foolproof, the alibis are ingenious and the date is fixed. So, one rainy night, Meera sleeps alone in her house. At the designated time, the telephone rings. As Meera gets up to answer it, she has no idea of the dark shadow that lurks behind her drapes. What happens next is the subject of the play, A Perfect Murder, directed by Vijay Kenkre. It will be staged at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha at 12.30 pm and Ram Krishna More Auditorium at 6 pm. Entry: Rs 200 onward. Check here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/a-perfect-murder/ET00089658

A Perfect Murder is directed by Vijay Kenkre A Perfect Murder is directed by Vijay Kenkre

Draw a Republic

Samruddhi’s Art & Classes, which holds drawing and painting classes for all age groups, from basic to advanced, has organised a session, titled Free Drawing Workshop: Republic Day Special, to mark one of the most important events on the national calendar. It will be held from 6 pm. On Facebook Live. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/events/168098818402888

The session will be held from 6 pm The session will be held from 6 pm

Light and Shadow

A performance, titled Tholu Bommalata, brings the traditional shadow theater tradition of Andhra Pradesh to an online performance. Tholu Bommalata refers to puppets created from goat and sheep skin and designed and painted by artisans. They appear on stage, behind a white curtain, and the audience can only view the coloured shadows, but not the actual puppets, by means of a light source. In the performance, painting, music, dance, engraving, acting and narrative storytelling come together in a riveting entertainer. On BookMyShow, 8 pm. Charges: Rs 30. Click on https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/tholu-bommalata/ET00304144