Represented India in several international competitions: Police suspect suicide after army gymnast found hanging from tree in Pune

Police suspect Bhosle may have been depressed following the recent loss of two family members, including his mother, within a short span.

Preliminary police probe points to suicide after a 34-year-old international acrobatic gymnast serving with the Indian Army was found hanging from a tree near his residence in Pune’s Vishrantwadi on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Subedar Siddhesh Rajendra Bhosle, a resident of Mhaske Vasti in Vishrantwadi. Bhosale was serving with an engineering regiment of the army for the last 13 years. He had been part of the acrobatic gymnastics team of the army and represented India in several international competitions. He also participated in several national tournaments.

Around 6 am on Wednesday, Bhosle was found hanging from a tree not far from his house. Police said the body was hanging from a water pipe. Both his hands were also tied together with water pipes.