Represented India in several international competitions: Police suspect suicide after army gymnast found hanging from tree in Pune

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Preliminary police probe points to suicide after a 34-year-old international acrobatic gymnast serving with the Indian Army was found hanging from a tree near his residence in Pune’s Vishrantwadi on Wednesday morning.
Police identified the deceased as Subedar Siddhesh Rajendra Bhosle, a resident of Mhaske Vasti in Vishrantwadi. Bhosale was serving with an engineering regiment of the army for the last 13 years. He had been part of the acrobatic gymnastics team of the army and represented India in several international competitions. He also participated in several national tournaments.
Around 6 am on Wednesday, Bhosle was found hanging from a tree not far from his house. Police said the body was hanging from a water pipe. Both his hands were also tied together with water pipes.
Police suspect Bhosle may have been depressed following the recent loss of two family members, including his mother, within a short span.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Chilumula Rajnikanth said, “We checked various CCTV cameras in the area to trace the movement of the deceased. In the footage, he can be seen searching for something. He is alone all along. He found a pipe from a nearby temple and used it to take the extreme step. He looks stressed in the footage. Our probe so far has ascertained that he tied his hands himself. It appears to be a case of suicide.”
“We have spoken to his family members. He lost his mother in an accident on December 1 last year. Around 10 days later, he lost his cousin who was a police sub-inspector. The cousin was very close to him and had been a guide and mentor to him. His family said he had been battling depression since then. Further probe is on.”
In September 2017, Bhosle was part of the army squad which participated in the 10th Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship held at Almaty, Kazakhstan. Seven players of the Indian Army Node Gymnastic Team represented India in the championship and won bronze, according to an Indian Army social media post at the time.