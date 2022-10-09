Representatives of housing societies stage walk-out from session on wet waste disposal as PCMC officials arrive late

A SESSION convened by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) at Nilu Phule auditorium in Pimple Gurav turned chaotic after members of the housing societies staged a walked-out protest over the absence of civic officials in the venue.

The PCMC said that the officials reached the venue late as they went to attend a meeting convened by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on the same topic. PCMC officials said Ajit Pawar’s meeting was planned at the last minute and therefore the meeting with members of housing societies got delayed.

The PCMC had planned an interactive session from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday on the issue of disposal of wet waste by housing societies that had been categorised as bulk waste generators. The representatives of various federations turned up at the venue by 10.30 am. However, till 12.30 pm, no PCMC official was available and there was no clarity on when they would arrive.

“We arrived before time, but no official turned up. There was no announcement and we waited till 12.30 as to whether the meeting will take place or whether the officials will arrive. Then we walked out in protest against PCMC’s non-serious approach to a serious issue,” Dattatrya Deshmukh, chairman of Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation, said.

Uday Sabde, secretary of Royal Parking housing society, Pimple Saudagar, said, “Though the representatives of the housing societies turned up, the civic officials were not seen. Most of the representatives had already left by the time PCMC officials appeared for the meeting. PCMC has shown it lacks seriousness in handling such a sensitive issue.”

However, PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ajay Charthankar denied that the meeting did not take place. “It is true that officials could not make it on time as there was another meeting on the same subject convened by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar. As soon as the meeting was over, we reached the Nilu Phule auditorium for the interactive session,” he said.

“Ajit Pawar urged the administration to give more time to the society members to set up the wet waste processing system. He also urged the PCMC officials to find a permanent solution to the raging issue,” officials said.

Charthankar said that Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh answered a range of questions raised by representatives of the federations. “He interacted nearly for an hour and a half with the representatives and answered every question raised regarding the processing of wet waste. The civic chief offered them various alternatives,” he said.

However, Deshmukh denied the claims by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and said that hardly anyone from the housing societies attended the session. “I think the PCMC Commissioner interacted with private parties dealing in compost and their staff. I am confident that hardly anyone from housing societies attended the session as we all had left by 1 pm,” he said.

Charthankar said that the PCMC cited various options to the members of the housing societies regarding the processing of wet waste in the meeting. “Those societies that do not have space to set up wet waste processing plants can hand over their waste to private parties, who are being empanelled by PCMC. Societies generating 100 kg of waste every day and those which have 70 or more flats are considered bulk waste generators. For them, it is mandatory to process the waste at their end. Either they should do it on their own or rope in private parties,” he said.

The deputy municipal commissioner said that private contractors, who turn wet waste into compost charge around Rs 100 per flat per month. “A society member has to pay Rs 2-3 per day. Besides, with new technology, around 100 kg of waste can be converted into 10 kg of compost. Newer technologies are available in the market which PCMC will help societies get access to,” he said.