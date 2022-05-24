Report: Climate change caused extreme heat wave over India & Pakistan

The recent extreme heat experienced over large parts of north and northwest India and Pakistan has been directly linked to human-induced activities aggravating climate change, according to a report released by the World Weather Attribution (WWA). The report also pointed out that climate change made chances of extreme heat events 30 times higher.

Multiple, severe, frequent and prolonged heat wave spells have disrupted normal lives since early March. The severe heat waves hampered growth of crops like wheat, spiked power demands and led to forest fires in India and triggered early melting of glaciers in what is scientifically termed as Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in hilly terrains of adjoining Pakistan.

“Climate change made devastating early heat in India and Pakistan 30 times more likely. The same event would have been about 1 degree Celsius cooler in a pre-industrial climate,” stated the report released on Monday.

A team of climate scientists from India, Pakistan, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, New Zealand, Denmark, United States of America and the United Kingdom of the WWA had collaborated to assess the extent of human-induced climate change. This international collaboration analyses and communicates the possible influence of climate change on extreme weather events, such as storms, extreme rainfall, heatwaves, cold spells and droughts.

In the current study, they studied temperature data to understand if it had altered the likelihood and intensity of the heat wave this summer.

In the last two months, Churu, Banda, Delhi, Chandrapur, Akola, Barmer and several meteorological stations in Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra consistently recorded day temperatures between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius on several consecutive days. In fact, heat wave prevailed over some part of India for nearly half of the days of March and April.

Among the many driving factors for such severe heat, major ones were lack of weather systems — like western disturbances — to cause pre-monsoon thunderstorms and rainfall over the north, northwest and central India and adjoining Pakistan regions since the beginning of March. Moreover, rainfall deficiency in March over Pakistan fell to minus 62 per cent and in India, to minus 71 per cent.

The WWA report has mentioned 90 heat wave-related deaths in India and Pakistan in the past two months. It has also estimated a drop in crop yield anywhere between 10 to 35 per cent in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab due to the heat wave.

Last week, the UK Meteorological office had made similar findings in their study about the early and blistering heat waves that gripped Pakistan and India this summer.