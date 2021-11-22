Repeal farm laws through proper Parliamentary process: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should implement his announcement regarding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws through a proper Parliamentary process.

“Since last year, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has been agitating for the repeal of these draconian laws at the Delhi border and across the country…,” said Mukund Kirdat, Pune district convener of AAP.

The party said it welcomed the Centre’s decision to repeal the laws but will wait for the announcement to be implemented through proper Parliamentary process. “If this happens, it will be a historic victory for the farmers’ movement that has been going on in India for years. However, more than 700 farmers have been martyred during this agitation. The central government is responsible for various incidents, including the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre,” AAP said in a release.

AAP has appealed to the central government to pass the Legal Guarantee Act for MSP (Minimum Support Price) for agri products.