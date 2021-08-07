Reopen online registration for CET: Congress MLA writes to education minister

Congress MLA from Kolhapur South Ruturaj Patil demanded the opening of online registration once again for the Common Entrance Test (CET) meant for students who have been declared successful in the HSC exams.

The legislator said many students have not been able to enrol themselves as the online facility of the registration was closed July 15. He has written a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant requesting the opening of the facility.

In his letter to the minister, Patil said, “Many students whose HSC results were declared this week have secured very good marks. Thousands of them want to pursue an Engineering stream through the Common Entrance Test at engineering colleges in Maharashtra. However, the online registration facility was closed on July 15. This has deprived many aspiring students. I would therefore request you to open the facility for five days to allow the students to enrol themselves for the CET.”

Patil said many students and their parents approached him with a request for an additional opportunity. “The date of the CET examination has not been announced yet. It is very much possible for the authorities to give an additional opportunity to students. This will give a much-needed solace to thousands of students who are in distress due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.