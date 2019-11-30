Renu Sharma takes over as Pune DRM

“We will make sure to put all our efforts to ensure better customer experience for passengers,” Sharma said. “We will make sure to put all our efforts to ensure better customer experience for passengers,” Sharma said.

Renu Sharma, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Railways Personnel Service (IRPS), has taken over as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) for Pune Division. She has replaced former DRM Milind Deouskar, whose tenure ended last week.

Sharma has worked as the chief personnel officer at Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, and in various positions in the North Eastern Railway, Northern Railway, Eastern Railway divisions and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. She has been involved with computerisation projects pertaining to human resources (HR) and also launched a pensioner’s application in RDSO.

“My priorities will be safer train operations, better passenger amenities, improving mobility, punctuality, asset reliability and earnings. We will make sure to put all our efforts to ensure better customer experience for passengers,” Sharma said.

