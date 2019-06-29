Removing illegal ad hoardings from BRT lane shelters: Pune transport body

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) said Friday it has started to remove “unauthorised hoardings” from the shelters of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) lanes. The move comes after the Sky Sign Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the PMPML had not taken its permission before giving the Rs 1.5 crore per year contract to a private agency to put up the hoardings.

The hoardings also violate Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, which say permission should not be given to advertising boards that may divert the attention of road users.

The issue was raised in the ongoing session of the state Legislative Council by MLC Anil Bhosale on Wednesday. On Friday, PMPML officials said they have started to remove the hoardings. “We are dismantling the hoardings that were erected by the private agency. We have also informed the Legislative Council about this. The future course … and fate of the contract with the private firm will be decided in some time,” said Ajay Charthankar, joint managing director, PMPML.

An Indian Road Congress norm on roadside hoardings reads, “Advertisement can often effectively distract the attention of drivers of motor vehicles and in that case are a public hazard or nuisance. They may also obstruct the view of the fast moving vehicles and are then a public danger.”

A Bombay High Court order dating March 31, 2017, states, “Permission cannot be granted to erect or display sky signs or advertisements in such a manner or at such places which will distract the drivers of motor vehicles and even the pedestrians when they walk on footways footpaths or when they cross roads…”

The violations in the process to award the contract and install hoardings were raised several times this year. Officials said the PMPML had not even bothered to send an application form to the Sky Sign Department before the contracted advertising firm started putting up the hoardings on BRT bus shelters. The application was received weeks later, but rules that govern installation of hoardings within municipal limits do not allow installation of commercial hoardings in the middle of the road as they may distract road users. In a letter on March 20, the department had asked the PMPML to remove 38 “unauthored hoardings” that had been put up on the bus shelters of BRT lanes “within 24 hours” and said that otherwise it will dismantle them on its own.

On June 14, the department wrote to the PMPML and gave it four days to remove the hoardings.

Qaneez Sukhrani, an activist who has filed a public interest litigation about defacement through illegal sky signs and illegal installations within municipal limits, said, “Until I see all 38 hoardings removed, I don’t believe that they are removing them. So far, since January, they have acted with brazen impunity despite high-ranking officers being in the know.”