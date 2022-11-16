Remove illegal hoardings or face action: Pune municipal commissioner to civic officers

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar Tuesday asked civic officers in charge of ward offices and zones to remove illegal hoardings in areas under their jurisdiction or else face departmental action.

Last week, the municipal commissioner directed civic officers in charge of all five zones and 15 ward offices to remove illegal flex boards and initiate action against those putting up such hoardings. But nothing much happened and the civic body continued to receive complaints regarding illegal hoardings from citizens.

Illegal flex boards put up by party workers for their respective leaders or to mark birth or death anniversaries of prominent persons, among others, have majorly contributed to the defacement of public areas in the city, observed a Pune resident.

An officer of the civic sky sign department said: “The municipal commissioner has warned of action against the officers concerned if they fail to remove illegal flexes across the city within a week. Such hoardings deface the city and the ward offices are ignoring the issue.”

The municipal body authorised civic officers to levy a fine of Rs 1,000 per illegal flex board but it seemed that the civic officers were instead protecting the offenders, the officer added.

Earlier, the municipal commissioner had directed civic officers to penalise those putting up illegal hoardings and warned the officers that the same would be recovered from their salaries if they failed to act against the defacers.