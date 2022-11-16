scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Remove illegal hoardings or face action: Pune municipal commissioner to civic officers

Illegal flex boards put up by party workers for their respective leaders or to mark birth or death anniversaries of prominent persons, among others, have majorly contributed to the defacement of public areas.

Last week, the municipal commissioner directed civic officers in charge of all five zones and 15 ward offices to remove illegal flex boards. (File photo)

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar Tuesday asked civic officers in charge of ward offices and zones to remove illegal hoardings in areas under their jurisdiction or else face departmental action.

Last week, the municipal commissioner directed civic officers in charge of all five zones and 15 ward offices to remove illegal flex boards and initiate action against those putting up such hoardings. But nothing much happened and the civic body continued to receive complaints regarding illegal hoardings from citizens.

Illegal flex boards put up by party workers for their respective leaders or to mark birth or death anniversaries of prominent persons, among others, have majorly contributed to the defacement of public areas in the city, observed a Pune resident.

An officer of the civic sky sign department said: “The municipal commissioner has warned of action against the officers concerned if they fail to remove illegal flexes across the city within a week. Such hoardings deface the city and the ward offices are ignoring the issue.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...

The municipal body authorised civic officers to levy a fine of Rs 1,000 per illegal flex board but it seemed that the civic officers were instead protecting the offenders, the officer added.

More from Pune

Earlier, the municipal commissioner had directed civic officers to penalise those putting up illegal hoardings and warned the officers that the same would be recovered from their salaries if they failed to act against the defacers.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 05:28:27 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials — Experts talk with S Baliyan: Aspirants must keep up momentum even in lean months of preparation.

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement