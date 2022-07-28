scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Remote Velhe village uses local waterfall & heavy rain to draw electricity from mini power plant

The village is not accessible by roads. In order to reach Ghevande, its residents have to take a boat from Nivi village and cross Gunjavani dam waters, after which they have to climb a hill to get to the village.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
July 28, 2022 2:39:20 am
Ghevande village, Velhe village, power plant, power supply, electricity mini power plant, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSchool students take a boat from Nivi and cross Gunjavani dam water to go home to Ghevande. Pavan Khengre

Located in a hilly terrain and surrounded by forests, Ghevande village in Pune district’s Velhe tehsil has struggled with disrupted power supply for decades.

Now, thanks to an initiative by an NGO, the tiny and remote village, with about 50 houses, has found a solution for its woes: a mini hydro power station to provide uninterrupted electricity to the village.

The village is not accessible by roads. In order to reach Ghevande, its residents have to take a boat from Nivi village and cross Gunjavani dam waters, after which they have to climb a hill to get to the village.

Ghevande village, Velhe village, power plant, power supply, electricity mini power plant, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News The power plant uses rainwater collected at a waterfall site. Pavan Khengre

While the state power utility did provide electricity connection to the village by laying an overhead cable through the forest, the power supply is erratic at best. “The power supply breaks down frequently. It takes 10-15 days for staff to repair the lines and restore the supply. The situation is worst during monsoon as the area receives heavy rain and the cables get damaged, plunging the entire village into darkness,” said Sunita Gaikwad, a local resident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

But a local NGO used the power of natural elements to generate electricity for the village. The Tree Innovation Foundation, with funding from a few corporate houses, has set up a mini hydro power plant that uses rain water at a waterfall on the hill. A storage tank has been built to collect the flowing water, which is ferried through a six-inch pipeline to a power station 50 feet below the tank. The high water pressure is used to run the turbine, which generates electricity, and reaches the village via a 800-meter cable.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The mini hydro power station not only supplies power to every household in the village, but also lights up 18 streetlights as well as the local school. “The Pune Zilla Parishad has provided a TV set and a desktop computer for the school to help impart education through audio-visual means. However, the system has hardly been used due to power supply problems in the village. The new power plant for the village will help me use electronic items for teaching students,” said Santosh Rakshe, the only teacher in the Zilla Parishad primary school, run in a room of 12 by 14 feet.

Rakshe commutes daily from Velhe village to Ghevande to teach the 12 students in the village. “… The villagers here suffer a lot due to power supply issues as this area is covered by forests… and they often encounter poisonous insects and animals,” he said, adding that uninterrupted power supply was crucial to keep villagers safe in the night.

“The power supply breaks down frequently. It takes 10-15 days for staff to repair the lines and restore the supply. The situation is worst during monsoon as the area receives heavy rain and the cables get damaged, plunging the entire village into darkness,” said Sunita Gaikwad, a local resident.

Tanveer Inamdar, from the Tree Innovation Foundation, said the NGO has been working in tribal areas and using technology to resolve local issues. “The lack of power was our main concern here. We tried to generate power from solar and wind energy in a few villages, but Ghevande is in a hilly terrain, so Kirloskar Engines (one of the corporate houses backing the Foundation) suggested that we go for a mini hydro power plant. The system has been commissioned in Ghevande and Gelgani villages in Velhe tehsil. The electricity generated during the four monsoon months will also be stored in batteries so that it lasts for at least eight months of the year,” he said.

The mini plant will work for eight years and the Foundation will maintain it for the first five years, said Inamdar. “We have formed an Urja committee of villagers who are being trained on maintaining the hydro power plant. The villagers will be made self-reliant so that they can operate the plant one day,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Till now, mini hydro power plants have been planned in 10 villages in the sporadic hilly terrains of Pune, Satara and Thane districts. The Foundation plans to replicate the project in three villages each in Karnataka and Goa in the coming year.

Bapu Jor, the resident of a neighbouring village who works as a representative of the Foundation and helps maintain the project, said electricity from the hydro power plant is being provided free of cost but will soon be charged Rs 1.5 per unit, which is lower than the amount charged by the government utility service. The money will be deposited in a separate bank account and used by villagers to maintain the power plant.

More from Pune

Village sarpanch Vikas Kadu-Patil said the power plant has brought relief and hope for villagers. “It not only ensures safety of villagers from snakes and wild animals in the night but also helps children study at home as they return from school in the evening. Some children go to Nivi village to attend secondary school. They have to climb down the hill, take a boat to cross the dam and then walk to school every day. It is dark by the time they come back home and earlier, they couldn’t study at home due to the interrupted power supply,” said Kadu-Patil.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

3

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

4

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

5

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement