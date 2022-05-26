Downloading remote access apps? be careful, cyber criminals on prowl: Pune police

The Pune cyber police have asked people to be cautious while downloading remote desktop applications like ‘AnyDesk following interactions with unknown people over phone as there has been a significant rise in cyber frauds using such third-party applications.

Senior police inspector D S Hake of the cyber police station said that several people have been cheated financially by cyber fraudsters who make them download “third-party” applications like ‘AnyDesk’ or ‘TeamViewer QuickSupport’ on their cellphones to gain access to those.

The Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad police are probing several such cyber crimes registered in the last few months and have found that the victims, in most cases, are senior citizens.

The fraudsters get access to the victims’ phones through these applications and make them carry out small online financial transactions. During these, the fraudsters get to know the confidential bank account information of the victims and use it to transfer money from their accounts later, the police said.

Man duped of Rs 4 lakh by fraudster posing as electricity board staffer

On May 23, a 74-year-old man allegedly lost Rs 4 lakh after he downloaded ‘AnyDesk’ on his phone as per instructions of a cyber fraudster who called him in the guise of a state electricity board staffer.

The victim’s son lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sangvi police station. Sub-inspector M D Borude said that the fraudster told the victim that his electricity bill was due. The fraudster asked him to download ‘Anydesk’ and ‘MahaVitaran’ applications on his cell phone.

After he downloaded these applications, the fraudster asked him to make an online payment of a small amount for clearing the bill. But after some time, Rs 2,99,993 and Rs 1,03,999 were transferred from his bank accounts without his consent and knowledge, said the police.

Woman cheated of Rs 2 lakh

In another case registered at the Warje police station this month, a fraudster, who claimed to be a customer care executive of a company, allegedly called a 69-year-old woman and told her the woman that her sim card might get blocked and to avoid it, she would have to pay Rs 10 as “processing fees”, said the police

The fraudster then messaged a link to the woman, asking her to open it, download ‘AnyDesk’ and then pay Rs 10 through her debit card. But after she downloaded the software, Rs 1,99,570 was transferred from her bank account without her consent, said the police.

Fraudulent online trading offer to businessman

A 58-year-old Pune-based businessman was allegedly duped of Rs 12.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters. and an FIR in the case was lodged at the Wanwadi police station on May 11.

The police said that the fraudster asked the businessman to create a “trading account” for investing money through a website, assuring good returns. As he agreed, the fraudster sent him a link for downloading ‘Anydesk’. After the application was downloaded, the fraudster took access to the businessman’s phone and transferred Rs 12.5 lakhs from his bank account through online transactions between October 2021 and January 2022.

Posing as courier company caller, fraudster dupes Army man

In another case, a fraudster, claiming to be a call center executive of a prominent private courier company, allegedly cheated a 43-year-old Army man from Pune to the tune of Rs 12,000. The victim, who is a resident of Pune Camp area, lodged the FIR in this case at the Lashkar police station this month.

The fraudster called the victim on April 27, asking him to download ‘AnyDesk’ on his phone to update his residential address on the website of the courier company. He downloaded the application and shared its “remote ID” with the cyber criminal. Within sometime, Rs 12,198 was taken away from his bank account.

Do not respond to phone calls from unknown people: cyber police

The cyber police have asked people not to respond to phone calls from unknown people asking them to download ‘AnyDesk’ or other similar applications as those can give the fraudsters access to cellphones of the victims.

The police have also asked people to avoid sharing any bank account information or one time passwords (OTPs) over the phone. People should follow official websites and links for making online payments of bills, they said.