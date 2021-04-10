Procure Remdesivir from wholesalers directly, don’t ask patients to get it: Pune Collector to Covid hospitals

To ease the trouble being faced by relatives of Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals in procuring Remdesivir injections as well as to check the black-marketing of the drug, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has issued a set of directives to drug suppliers, pharmacists and hospitals in this regard.

Deshmukh has directed the hospitals to procure Remdesivir from wholesalers and distributors directly in accordance with the requirement while also asking them them not to make the relatives of patients procure the injections themselves from outside.

“The hospitals treating Covid-19 patients should procure Remdesivir injections in a number that will last for three days considering the admitted patients and genuine need from the distributors, C&F (Carry and Forward) agents of the companies,” reads the order signed by Deshmukh.

Wholesale sellers and C&F agents of the companies should provide the injections as per the demand registered by the hospitals or affiliated pharmacies after inspecting the documents. They must preserve the data of the sale of Remdesivir and send it daily to the Food and Drug Administration department, it says.

Remdesivir will not be sold to retail pharmacies that are not linked to a Covid-19 hospital, the notice reads further.

Earlier on Saturday morning, relatives of Covid-19 patients gheraoed the chemists at Poona Hospital Medical Store after they failed to get Remdesivir injections despite procuring tokens in advance. For the last four days, there has been a huge shortage of the Remdesivir in the city which is witnessing the highest ever coronavirus infections and a record number of hospitalizations.

While FDA officials had earlier told The Indian Express that the supply had been stabilised, there was a queue of people outside the pharmacy on Saturday.

A person whose relative is at a hospital on Sinhagad road failed to get Remdesivir vial on Saturday, despite collecting tokens on Friday from the Chemists Association. .

The Chemists’ Association of Pune district officials said they did not have a single vial on Saturday morning. To ensure that relatives did not have to run around for Remdesivir injections, they had set up 20 distribution centres in the city. Food and Drug Administration along with the Chemists Association of Pune district had jointly contributed to this exercise, Anil Belkar, Secretary of the Association said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“We had set up counters and distributed more than 800 vials till yesterday. We ran out of stock completely Saturday morning and will be going to the FDA office to enquire,” Rohit Karpe, treasurer at the Chemists Association of Pune district, told The Indian Express. FDA officials had said they were expecting 11,000 vials.

Anil Belkar, secretary of chemists association of Pune district, said they had given more than 2,000 Remdesivir injections and, on Saturday, they distributed the remaining vials amid police bandobast