Relocation of 3 PMPML bus stops near Katraj for Metro work rolled back after traffic snarls

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Just three days after three PMPML bus stops near the Katraj police station were relocated to make way for underground Metro construction work, the decision was reversed, after the new locations triggered traffic chaos and left daily commuters struggling.
Pune Metro and the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) have now said they will come up with a revised plan that balances Metro construction needs with the smooth running of bus services.
The three bus halts, which together serve over 20 PMPML routes, were temporarily shifted on Wednesday to accommodate work on an underground Metro station being built in the Katraj area. However, problems surfaced almost immediately. The new locations did not give buses enough space to turn, causing disruptions to other traffic in the area. Many commuters also complained that the shifted stops were too far from the main road, making them inconvenient to access.
By Friday, PMPML and Maha Metro jointly issued a notice informing commuters that the three halts would be moved back to their original positions.
Explaining the rollback, PMPML Public Relations Officer Kishor Chauhan said, “There were concerns around the overall movement of buses as well as commuters, which is why it was decided that these changes would not be implemented right away.”
Importantly, officials said work will continue within the available space in a manner that does not interfere with PMPML bus operations.
Pune metro began ground-level work this month on the 5.4-kilometre Swargate-Katraj underground Metro corridor, which will have five stations at Swargate, Market Yard, Padmavati, Balajinagar and Katraj.