Relief by mid-week, heat wave to reduce after April 12: IMD

THERE COULD be some respite from the ongoing heat wave conditions over northwest India regions from coming Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

This is mainly due to an approaching fresh western disturbance which will affect the western Himalayan regions from the night of April 12, thus bringing some cooler winds over the heated regions. “Under its influence, the maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India. The intensity and distribution of heat wave conditions over northwest India plains will reduce,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin issued on Sunday afternoon.

The present severe heat wave spell, which spanned Jammu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punhab, parts of Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, had commenced on March 27.

Since then, these states have been recording the maximum temperatures that were 6 to 9 degrees Celsius above normal. Many stations in west Rajasthan crossed 45 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, some of country’s hottest areas (degrees Celsius) were Pilani at 44.6, Khajuraho at 44.2, Bikaner at 44, Akola at 43.9, Bikaner at 43.7, Gurgaon at 43.8, Delhi-ridge at 43, and Rajkot at 42.4 degrees C. IMD has forecast heat wave conditions to prevail over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Vidarbha whereas severe heat wave could sweep Kutch-Saurashtra, west Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh till April 13.

Over Maharashtra, in the absence of major weather systems, prevailing wind discontinuity is leading to moisture incursion. Thus clouding and light intensity rainfall are forecast over southern districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra post afternoon hours next week.

South and east India will continue to see active thunderstorms with isolated very heavy rain spells during the coming days. “Strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will cause widespread rain, thunder and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim, Manipur and Mizoram till April 15,” an IMD official said.