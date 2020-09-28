Pune: Released on temporary bail due to Covid-19, undertrial arrested for murder and robbery

The undertrial was released on temporary bail from Yerwada jail due to the Covid-19 outbreak

An undertrial who was released on temporary bail four months earlier from Yerwada jail due to the Covid-19 outbreak has been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly murdering a man in Swargate bus depot area earlier this month.

Police have identified the accused as Rushikesh Jivaji Kamthe (34), and the victim as Nagesh Dagadu Gund (37). Gund, a resident of Tuljapur in Osmanabad district, was murdered in Swargate bus depot area around 11.30 pm on September 3.

Police said that Gund worked as a driver of private vehicles. He had come from Osmanabad to Pune for work and was waiting for his friend Kamlakar Ghodke (29) at Swargate.

Ghodke was about to pick up Gund from the Swargate area, but before that Kamthe attacked and murdered Gund near the bus stand in Swargate depot area, said police. After killing him, Kamthe allegedly also took Gund’s cell phone and Rs 2,000. An offence in this case was lodged at the Swargate police station as per sections 302, 397 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch has initiated a parallel investigation into this case. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Kamthe from Kothrud around 12.30 am on Monday. During investigation, Kamthe admitted to his involvement in the murder of Gund in Swargate area, said police. Police have recovered a two-wheeler from Kamthe, which was allegedly used for committing the crime.

“Kamthe is a criminal and has a police record. An undertrial in an attempt to murder case registered with the Kothrud police station, he was released on temporary bail from Yerwada jail due to the Covid-19 outbreak. He also committed a robbery in the Yerwada area about 15 days ago. He is also wanted in connection with a robbery case lodged at the Sinhagad Road police station. He has earlier been booked in 16 criminal cases,” read a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sambhaji Kadam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd