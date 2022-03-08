Relax norms in medical education sector to open it up: Former MUHS vice-chancellor

Even as requests have been made to the Centre to allow the 18,000-plus Indian medical students from war-torn Ukraine to continue their studies in medical colleges in the country, former vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Dr Nitin Karmalkar pointed out the need for relaxing norms in medical education to allow the opening up of more colleges and courses to students.

Dr Karmalkar, who is currently the vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said it was during his tenure at MUHS that he realised that the state medical university’s role had been reduced to that of an exam-conducting body.

“They had no course of their own which was conducted on campus. Its role was more or less of that an examination-conducting institution. In the ten months that I was there, I made efforts to create some courses at least. I was told by the medical council that there needs to be a 400-bedded hospital. I said there is no need, there is a civil hospital in Nashik,” he said.

“Rather than spending on creating this kind of infrastructure, let’s use it on a sharing basis. We can start our own courses on this kind of sharing model. It should help to bring the cost (of medical education) down considerably,” he said.

Speaking about the high cost of medical education in private medical colleges in India, he said it was one of the main reasons why Indian students opted to study in countries like Ukraine. “Otherwise, after the war gets over, it will be the same situation for our Indian medical students,” Karmalkar pointed out.