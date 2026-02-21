‘Of 2,100 registered drivers, only 400 turn up’: How harassment is hollowing out Pune railway station’s prepaid auto service

On Saturday, members of the Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana submitted a letter to the Bund Garden Police Station, demanding protection for drivers operating at the prepaid booth and strict action against those intimidating them.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
3 min readPuneFeb 21, 2026 08:56 PM IST
The Rickshaw Mitra scheme was designed to address a long-standing problem at railway stations: passengers, particularly women and those arriving late at night, being overcharged or pressured into paying inflated fares.The Rickshaw Mitra scheme was designed to address a long-standing problem at railway stations: passengers, particularly women and those arriving late at night, being overcharged or pressured into paying inflated fares.(Representational Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pune’s ‘Rickshaw Mitra’ prepaid auto-rickshaw service, launched at Pune railway station in July 2024 to offer passengers transparent and surge-free travel, is now at the centre of a conflict with registered drivers at the prepaid booth alleging sustained harassment, abuse and even physical assault by a rival group of rickshaw drivers who charge passengers well above government-approved rates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

On Saturday, members of the Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana submitted a letter to the Bund Garden Police Station, demanding protection for drivers operating at the prepaid booth and strict action against those intimidating them.

“For over a year and a half now, the rickshaw drivers at the prepaid facility have been harassed by a group that opposes this service,” said Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha and Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana. “These drivers work honestly at government-approved rates. They deserve to be protected, and those with goon tendencies who fleece passengers must be dealt with firmly.”

The Rickshaw Mitra scheme was designed to address a long-standing problem at railway stations: passengers, particularly women and those arriving late at night, being overcharged or pressured into paying inflated fares. Under the scheme, passengers declare their destination at the booth, pay the RTO-approved rate of Rs 17 per kilometre, and receive an authorised receipt before boarding. There is no room for surge pricing.

Rahul Dsouza (name changed due to safety concerns), who has been associated with the prepaid facility since its launch, says the harassment is a daily reality. “There’s a group of around 60-70 auto drivers who regularly threaten us and charge passengers two to three times what we charge. For a ride that should cost around Rs 95, they demand Rs 250 or more. And when passengers come to us, these drivers try to block them or intimidate us,” he said.

The situation has also taken a toll on the number of drivers willing to work at the prepaid booth. Of the 2,100 drivers registered with the facility, only around 400 are currently operating; the rest have either been pushed out by the constant intimidation or driven away by the lack of space, with the rival group having occupied a large portion of the area designated for the prepaid service.

“We have complained to the police multiple times. Sometimes they act, book a driver or two, but things go back to the way they were within days,” Dsouza added.

Story continues below this ad

Acknowledging the complaints, Ganesh Chavan, PSI at Bund Garden Police Station, confirmed that action had been taken against two rickshaw drivers on Saturday and said the crackdown would continue.

“We will not tolerate any threatening or intimidation between drivers. Regular action will be taken against those harassing the prepaid rickshaw drivers, and if law and order are not maintained, strict action will follow,” Chavan said.

Shubham Kurale
Shubham Kurale

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sam Altman, OpenAI, Express Adda, Anant Goenka, New Delhi, India AI Impact Summit 2026, Codex, ChatGPT employment impact, AI in India IT sector, artificial general intelligence (AGI), superintelligence, global AI infrastructure, orbital data centers, OpenAI non-profit regret, AI education impact, deep learning breakthroughs, frontier language models, India tech hub 2026, Sam Altman India visit highlights
Close cooperation between Govts & AI firms becoming more important: Sam Altman
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav says 'no one is above the law' days after getting out of prison, reveals he was 'dazed' when he raised demand for smoking zones
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
NZ vs PAK
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
pharmacy, global pharmacy, Global mortality, Global mortality in AIDS, Global mortality in TB, Policy entrepreneurship, pharmacy sector, medicine prices, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
The world’s pharmacy has a challenge — shifting from volume to value
Live Blog
Advertisement