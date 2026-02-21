‘Of 2,100 registered drivers, only 400 turn up’: How harassment is hollowing out Pune railway station’s prepaid auto service

The Rickshaw Mitra scheme was designed to address a long-standing problem at railway stations: passengers, particularly women and those arriving late at night, being overcharged or pressured into paying inflated fares.(Representational Image)

Pune’s ‘Rickshaw Mitra’ prepaid auto-rickshaw service, launched at Pune railway station in July 2024 to offer passengers transparent and surge-free travel, is now at the centre of a conflict with registered drivers at the prepaid booth alleging sustained harassment, abuse and even physical assault by a rival group of rickshaw drivers who charge passengers well above government-approved rates.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

On Saturday, members of the Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana submitted a letter to the Bund Garden Police Station, demanding protection for drivers operating at the prepaid booth and strict action against those intimidating them.

“For over a year and a half now, the rickshaw drivers at the prepaid facility have been harassed by a group that opposes this service,” said Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha and Baghtoy Rickshawala Sangathana. “These drivers work honestly at government-approved rates. They deserve to be protected, and those with goon tendencies who fleece passengers must be dealt with firmly.”