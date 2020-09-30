Pune: Regional Outreach Bureau starts campaign to combat Covid in five state districts

Police checking and barricades on Jangli Maharaj road in Pune. (Express photo)

The Regional Outreach Bureau, Pune, has started an awareness campaign in the five districts of Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur and Sangli in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19.

The campaign was inaugurated on Wednesday by Director of Film and Television Institute of India, Bhupendra Kainthola, and Director of National Film Archives of India, Prakash Magdum. Director of Regional Outreach Bureau (Maharashtra and Goa), Pune, Santosh Ajmera was also present on this occasion.

The campaign will be run for the next 15 to 20 days in seven districts. It will send out a message that people should not be afraid of Covid-19, but should take necessary precautions against it, said Ajmera.

The Centre has directed states to run such campaigns in 10 districts which have reported 76 per cent of the cases.

