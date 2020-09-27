Regiment of Artillery celebrates 193rd Gunners Day

The Artillery has been a battle winning factor and as per the tenets of the new generation of warfare, its role and significance is bound to increase manifold in future. In pic, Dhanush artillery gun. (Photo: SpokespersonMoD/Twitter/Representational)

THE Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army will celebrate the 193rd Gunners Day on Monday (September 28), which is observed to mark the raising of Five (Bombay) Mountain Battery equipped with 2.5 inch guns on this day in 1827.

Today the Artillery consists of an inventory that ranges from ballistic missiles, multi barrel rocket launchers, high mobility guns, mortars precision guided munitions for destruction of enemy targets to radars, unmanned aerial vehicles and electro optic devices for locating and carryout Post Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA). The Artillery has been a battle winning factor and as per the tenets of the new generation of warfare, its role and significance is bound to increase manifold in future.

A press statement from the Army said, “The regiment boasts of one Victoria Cross, one Distinguished Service Order, 15 Military Crosses during the pre-Independence era and one Ashok Chakra, seven Maha Vir Chakras, nine Kirti Chakras, 101 Vir Chakras, 63 Shaurya Chakras, six Bar to Sena Medal, 485 Sena Medals besides many other decorations. The role of Bofors in the Kargil conflict also established beyond doubt that Artillery firepower plays a defining role in achieving victory in the modern battlefield. The accurate artillery fire on enemy positions during the Kargil war had reduced their defences to rubble thereby degrading the enemy’s fighting potential.”

The release added, “The Artillery is amongst the forefront arms of the Indian Army engaged in modernising in terms of equipment and support systems. All these modernisation programme upgrades will enhance reach and precision of the Artillery and strengthen its punch against the enemies under the “Make in India” initiative of the government.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, conveyed his best wishes to the serving and retired personnel of the Regiment of Artillery and lauded them for their selfless devotion and dedication to duty towards the Indian Army and the Nation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd