Reduced Covid severity in hamsters on re-infection with Delta variants: ICMR-NIV study

A new study that assessed the potential of re-infection by variants of SARS-CoV-2 (Delta and B.1) in recovered hamsters three months after initial infection has found that the severity of disease was reduced the second time.

Researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) studied the disease characteristics induced by the Delta AY.1 variant and compared it with the Delta and B.1 variants in Syrian hamsters. The Delta AY.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus produced mild disease in a hamster model and did not show any evidence of neutralization resistance due to the presence of the K417N mutation, as speculated.

Re-infection with a high-virus dose of the Delta and B.1 variants three months after B.1 variant infection resulted in reduced virus shedding, disease severity and increased neutralizing antibody levels in the re-infected hamsters, they said. “The present findings show that prior infection could not produce sterilizing immunity but that it can broaden the neutralizing response and reduce disease severity in case of reinfection,” researchers said.

The study ‘Protective Immunity of the Primary SARS-CoV-2 Infection Reduces Disease Severity Post Re-Infection with Delta Variants in Syrian Hamsters’ was published on March 13 this year in the peer-reviewed journal ‘Viruses’.

The B.1.617.2 lineage of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) was first detected in India on September 22, 2020. It was later categorised as a variant of concern (VOC) and was named the Delta variant by the World Health Organization on May 31, 2021. The variant spread at an alarming rate to become the most dominant SARS-CoV-2 lineage circulating globally and spread to 201 countries by December 2, 2021. The amino acid substitutions in the spike protein of the Delta variant, such as D614G, T478K, P681R and L452R, are known to affect transmissibility and neutralization.

The Delta variant has been further subdivided into Delta AY.1 and AY.127, according to the Pango lineage designation system. Among these sub-lineages, AY.1 and AY.2 possess the K417N substitution, which is also present in the B.1.351 variant, suggesting that it plays a role in immune evasion. As of December 6, 2021, the AY.1 lineage has been detected in at least 43 countries and AY.2 in eight countries.

SARS-CoV-2 generates a neutralizing antibody (NAb) response after infection in humans, but the protective immune titre required to prevent subsequent infection is not yet known. In this study, researchers have studied the pathogenicity of the Delta AY.1 variant in comparison with the Delta and B.1 variants and also assessed the re-infection potential of these variants in B.1 infection-recovered hamsters three months after initial infection.