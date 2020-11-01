‘Recruitment racket’ busted in Pune: Army jawan, two others held for ‘promising aspiring candidates selection through CEE’

The physical examination for the recruitment process was held in February, while the written examination, CEE, was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions. (File)

A SERVING Army jawan and two others were arrested for allegedly running a racket for recruitment into the Army, during a joint operation by the Southern Command Liaison Unit (SCLU) of the Military Intelligence and Pune Police.

According to investigators, a probe shows that the accused, in exchange for money, promised aspiring candidates that they would be selected into the Army through Common Entrance Exam (CEE) held at the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT) in Pune on Sunday. The physical examination for the recruitment process was held in February, while the written examination, CEE, was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, an official said they took original documents from the candidates, assuring them of being selected and were planning to take money from those who would get chosen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bachchan Singh said, “We received information from military authorities about a recruitment scam during the exam, held on the AIPT campus. Acting jointly with the military intelligence team, officers from Unit 2 and 5 of the Crime Branch detained the suspects, Jaidev Singh Parihar and Vel Singh Rawat, and interrogated them. The suspects had promised jobs to 17 aspirants and had also roped in one, Ravindra Rathod, to tutor them. They had confiscated the documents of the aspirants and had planned to take Rs 1.5 lakh from each successful student.” Singh added that the three were arrested, and that Parihar was a serving jawan and Rawat acted as an agent.

Officials said the accused rented two flats at Lohegaon in Pune area and began tapping candidates when they started coming to Pune to collect their hall tickets in September and October.

A case was registered at Wanawadi police station in Pune. Singh also said the accused might be involved in other recruitments as well, and that police were probing the role of others in the scam.

