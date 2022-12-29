scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Recruitment fraud: Army files FIR against IT firm in Rajasthan

The Pune headquartered Southern Command has said that it has lodged a police complaint against a Rajasthan-based IT firm for malpractices in the recruitment process of civilian defence employees.

A press statement from the Southern Command said: “Indian Army lodged a complaint against an IT firm for malpractice in recruitment process. In May 2022, Headquarters Southern Command had advertised for recruitment of 32 civilian defence employees. To facilitate the smooth processing of application by the candidates a contract for Information Technology Support was awarded through GeM (Government e-Marketplace) to a Rajasthan-based IT firm.”

The release added: “In a breach of trust, the firm conspired to exploit the potential recruits and launched a YouTube channel encouraging candidates to pay Rs 2,000 in a fictitious account to download the admit card.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 02:22 IST
