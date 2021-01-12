Recruitment drive for Military Police: Ruckus at AIPT as ‘over 3,000’ turn up for physical tests meant for 750 candidates

The recruitment rallies are being held by the AIPT for selection of Soldier GD (Women Military Police).(www.joinindianarmy.nic.in)

A melee broke out at the entry gate of the Army Institute of Physical Training (AIPT) in Hadapsar on Tuesday morning after over 3,000 women landed there to appear for physical tests as part of a recruitment drive, when only a few hundred shotlisted candidates were invited. The recruitment rallies are being held by the AIPT for selection of Soldier GD (Women Military Police).

According to AIPT authorities, the institute had shortlisted 1,000 candidates from about 20,000 applications and sent admit cards only to the shortlisted candidates, who were scheduled to arrive at the institute in different lots across three days. However, due to some confusion, applicants who were not shortlisted landed up for the rally, assuming it was an open recruitment rally.

As women applicants who were denied entry for the physical test started creating a ruckus, AIPT authorities sought help from the local police to manage the situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), Namrata Patil, said, “750 women who were issued admit cards were supposed to report for the rally today. However, due to some confusion, over 3,000 women, everyone who had applied, reported to the rally. They were insisting that they be allowed to enter the premises. Our staff calmed them down and sent them back.”

She said on Wednesday, about 350 women candidates from Gujarat are expected to report for the rally. Considering the ruckus on Tuesday, there will be police bandobast at the AIPT from Wednesday morning to avoid any trouble.

While the AIPT authorities blamed circulation of ‘fake news’ about the nature of the rally for the fiasco, the disgruntled candidates claimed that they had received the information (that those who had passed Class X with 45 per cent marks were eligible) from the official website. Many of the candidates who were turned away were extremely disappointed as they had traveled long distances to appear for this examination. Some claimed they had slept on the road at night.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.