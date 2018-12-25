Pune: Recruited via dummy candidate racket, talathi started his own racket on the side

A person who was recruited as a talathi in Pune in 2011, through the dummy candidate racket, went on to run a parallel scam in connivance with the main racketeers and four more government employees, the probe by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed. A talathi is a low-ranking revenue officer in the state government.

Advertising

The information came to light during the interrogation of the accused arrested in the case till now and the subsequent probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID. The SIT probe has now zeroed in on the talathi, who was recruited through an examination held at a college in Deccan Gymkhana area and was later posted in Shirur tehsil.

“Among several new facts that came to light in the interrogation of arrested suspects, one of the most important was the fact that there were some offshoots of the original dummy candidate racket. The probe has revealed one person who got recruited later himself started working as middleman. This person is originally from Latur district and was posted in Pune as a talathi in 2011. He further took the help of four more persons, who acted as dummy candidates, to run a parallel racket with the help of the original racketeers,” said a senior CID officer.

Explained A nexus of govt officials, some of them still in service The probe by the Special Investigation Team of CID, into the dummy candidate racket, has brought to light a state-wide nexus of lower-rung government employees who wove an elaborate network that facilitated the appearance of dummy candidates in exams for government jobs. The CID has so far identified as many as 75 individuals who got recruited through these rackets. Most of them are still in service and action against them is pending. The probe also highlighted several loopholes in the examination system and attempts are now being made to make the recruitment system fool-proof. Many of these exams are now being fully videographed and cell phone jammers are also being installed for some of them. CID officials say that as more arrests take place in the future, newer details about this scam are likely to emerge.

Till now, the SIT has identified and booked as many as 75 government employees who have been recruited through the scam, and arrested 10 persons who allegedly ran the racket. The arrested racketeers include the kingpin Prabodh Rathod, a government employee from Nanded who has been dismissed, and impersonators including two then serving police officers of assistant inspector rank, a CID handwriting expert and a police personnel who was part of the initial probe into the racket. The SIT has filed three chargesheets in the case and is likely to arrest more government officials involved in the racket.

Advertising

The CID has also arrested 23 government officials who were recruited through the racket. All the 75 government employees, identified in the probe till June this year, were recruited through the racket between 2010 and 2016. These included education officers, tribal development officers, clerks, engineering officers, irrigation inspectors and officers from the state secretariat.

The CID officer added, “While we have launched a search for this key suspect and his accomplices, some of the suspects who helped him in the past have been arrested by Byculla police in Mumbai earlier this year, thus establishing a link between these different rackets. Some of the candidates who got recruited through the offshoot of this racket have got jobs in Pune, Kolhapur and Aurangabad. In May this year, a separate FIR was registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station over the 2011 exam, through which this suspect was recruited as a talathi.”

A 28-year-old political science graduate, Yogesh Jadhav from Nanded, had first unearthed a series of impersonation cases between 2010 and 2016 by filing several Right to Information (RTI) applications, which led to the statewide probe by the CID SIT. He had started digging into the cases after he got to know that several persons from the region had sold or mortgaged their ancestral land or houses to pay a middleman for their selection to government jobs and positions.

The total number of arrests made by the SIT, in this case, is now 33, including 10 racketeers and 23 officials selected through the scam. However, the total number of cases in which dummy candidates are suspected to have appeared for exams in that period is close to 700, according to a primary estimate of the investigators.