Recruited as talathi via dummy candidate racket, man ran parallel scam; arrested

A key suspect in the statewide dummy candidate racket, who was recruited as a talathi through the racket in Pune in 2011, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department. The suspect, Brahmanand Sangappa Tachle (33), allegedly started running a similar scam with the help of the main racketeers.

A talathi is a village-level record keeper of the revenue department.

Tachle was produced before a court in Pune on Wednesday and remanded to police custody for four days. The probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of CID had revealed that in place of Tachle, another accused, Baliram Bhatlondhe (40), had appeared as the dummy candidate in the examination that was held on the premises of Garware College on Karve Road in October 2011.

Based on the result of this examination, Tachle joined as a talathi in Shirur a few months later. The First Information Report in this case of impersonation was registered at Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Landge of CID, who is probing the Deccan Gymkhana case, stated in the application seeking Tachle’s custody, “We are probing the possibility of Tachle and Bhatlondhe having started the business of dummy candidates… which may have also led to actual recruitment in government jobs. This can be a big racket in itself.”

In the chargesheet filed by the CID SIT in 2018 in the statewide dummy candidate racket, the SIT stated that after getting recruited as a talathi, Tachle made Bhatlondhe appear as a dummy candidate for two more aspirants to help them get recruited in government jobs. Later, he allegedly joined hands with these two persons and Bhatlondhe to run a parallel racket of his own, with help from the main racketeers.

Tachle was suspended after his name cropped up in the SIT probe. Bhatlondhe was arrested by the CID in April and is currently in judicial custody. He is suspected to have appeared as a ‘dummy’ for at least 20 candidates. Through the separate racket run by Tachle, at least 25 cases of impersonation are suspected to have taken place.

Till now, the CID SIT has arrested 10 people who allegedly ran the racket, and it has also identified and booked as many as 80 government employees who were recruited through the scam.

The arrested racketeers include the alleged kingpin Prabodh Rathod, a dismissed government employee from Nanded, and impersonators including two then serving police officers of assistant inspector rank, a CID handwriting expert and a policeman, all of whom were part of the initial probe of the racket and allegedly scuttled that investigation. The SIT has filed three chargesheets in the case.