Record spike in March so far, PCMC urges cooperative societies to strictly follow COVID norms

In the last few days, the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a record spike in coronavirus cases. In flat 22 days in March, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen over 16,600 positive cases. Compared to this, from November to February 2020, the industrial had collectively registered 17,000 infections.

Amid the surge, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has asked cooperative residential societies to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines.

“Last March, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered its first coronavirus cases. Last time in March, there were only a couple of cases. But this year in March, we have 16,600 cases and the month is yet to end,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavan Salve said. Last week, Pimpri-Chinchwad continuously registered more than 1000 cases. “From November to February, cases had fallen below 1000 and had even gone below 100,” he said.

Salve reiterated that due carefree attitude of the people and overcrowding at public places, the industrial city registering the big spike. “After the cases went down in January and early February, people started attending marriages and overcrowding markets and public places. This is the main reason behind the sudden big spike in cases this month,” he said.

Last March, Pimpri-Chinchwad had not registered a single coronavirus death. The first death was registered only in April. However, this March, so far, 100 deaths due to COVID-19 have been registered. Of these, 70 patients were residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad while thirty were from outside PCMC limits.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Sunday held an online dialogue with presidents and office-bearers of cooperative residential societies. During the meeting, the PCMC urged cooperative societies to ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed by the society members. Last week, the PCMC chief had asked his officials to file police complaints against societies found violating the norms.