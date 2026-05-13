Record high minimum temperature in Pune as Shivajinagar logs 27.4 degrees Celsius in the morning

The last time Shivajinagar woke up feeling so warm in May was in 2024. (File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather station at Shivajinagar in Pune recorded on Wednesday the fourth-highest temperature for May since records started being maintained in 1969.

Shivajinagar, which hosts the city’s main observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, which is 5.1 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature here has increased by 5.7 degrees Celsius in just three days, since 21.7 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 10.

The last time Shivajinagar woke up feeling so warm in May was in 2024, when the morning temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius. Last year, the warmest May morning was much cooler at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

If it is any comfort, Shivajinagar’s record for the highest minimum temperature for May was 29.4 degrees Celsius on May 12, 1979. A day earlier that year, the minimum temperature was 28.2 degrees Celsius, the second-highest on record. It was decades later that the morning warmth in Shivajinagar would touch a new high, 28 degrees Celsius, on May 19, 2010.