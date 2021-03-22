Record case spike in March, PCMC urges cooperative societies to strictly follow Covid norms

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Sunday held an online dialogue with presidents and office-bearers of cooperative residential societies. (Express Photo)

Even as Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil asked cooperative residential societies to strictly following Covid-19 guidelines, the city saw record spike in coronavirus cases by Monday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has, so far, seen over 16,600 positive cases this month. The number of cases in only 22 days is equal to the collective case count of the last four months. From November last year to February this year, the city had collectively registered 17,000 cases.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavan Salve said that last week, Pimpri-Chinchwad had seen more than 1,000 new cases every day.

Salve said the carefree attitude of people and overcrowding at public places were among reasons behind the spike. “After cases went down in January and early February, people started attending marriages and crowding markets and public places. This is the main reason behind the sudden big spike in cases this month,” he said.

Last March, Pimpri-Chinchwad had not registered a single death due to coronavirus. The first Covid-19 death was registered only in April. However, this month, the city has seen 100 such deaths. Of these, 70 patients were residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad while 30 were from outside PCMC limits.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil on Sunday held an online dialogue with presidents and office-bearers of cooperative residential societies. During the meeting, the PCMC chief urged cooperative societies to ensure that Covid guidelines are strictly followed by society members. “PCMC has from time to time released guidelines. Cooperative societies should ensure adherence to them and should help the civic body in controlling the spread of the virus,” he said.

Last week, the PCMC chief had asked his officials to file police complaints against societies found violating these norms. Patil also appealed to local residents to get senior citizens and co-morbid citizens vaccinated at the eight centres set up by the PCMC.