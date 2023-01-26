scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Rebel Foods announces omnichannel model

This omnichannel model would include smart ordering concept which will allow the customer to order, circumventing the queues in a traditional food court.

Rebel Foods has till date raised $175 million in Series F funding which has made it a Unicorn. (Photo: Rebel Foods FB Page)

Rebel Foods has announced the launch of an omnichannel model which, according to Sagar Kocchar, cofounder, would help the company in offering a new customer experience.

This experience would include brick and mortar food court which will help the customer experience all brands offered by Eatsure, the brand offering of the company. Kocchar also hinted the company would be looking for an IPO in 2024.

Eatsure, the food delivery and ordering app run by the company, allows the customer to order various fares offered by its cloud kitchen. Kocchar said the concept has become a game changer in the food and beverage industry. The new concept, Kocchar said, would be a marriage between the brick and mortar establishment and the cloud kitchen concept.

“Under one roof, the customer would be able to order from the iconic brands we have developed,” he said.

Rebel Foods, Kocchar said, has developed the Rebel OS, which has helped them to scale up. This OS includes culinary innovation centre, tech-enabled services and supply chain. At present, the company has 400 cloud kitchens in 75 cities.

Rebel Foods has till date raised $175 million in Series F funding which has made it a Unicorn.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 05:29 IST
