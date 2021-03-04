Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of NDA

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan has taken over as the Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of India’s premier tri-services training institution, the National Defence Academy (NDA), located at Khadakwasla in Pune.

The Admiral assumed the position on March 1, said a press statement from the academy, issued through the Defence PRO, Pune on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Vatsayan is an alumnus of the NDA, the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, Naval War College at Mumbai and National Defence College at New Delhi. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988 and specialised in gunnery and missile systems in 1994.

He has done his specialist tenures on frontline ships of the Indian Navy, including as the commissioning crew of the guided missile destroyer and INS Mysore. He has also served as the executive officer of INS Mysore. His command assignments include a coast guard inshore patrol vessel, missile vessels INS Vibhuti and INS Nashak, missile corvette INS Kuthar and guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri.

His important staff assignments include Joint Director of Personnel, Director of Personnel (Policy), Director Naval Plans (Perspective Planning), Principal Director Naval Plans and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence and Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, Visakhapatnam, before assuming charge as Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the NDA.

