Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Real estate agent arrested for raping woman on pretext of showing house

The Pune City Police has arrested a real estate agent for allegedly raping a woman, who visited Pune recently for medical treatment, on the pretext of showing her a house.

Based on a complaint filed by the 39-year-old woman, an FIR was registered against the accused at the Hadapsar police station on Sunday and an investigation was launched.

According to police, the woman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had contacted the 52-year-old accused — a real estate agent — after she moved to Pune for medical treatment at a naturopathy centre in Uruli Kanchan area, where the accused resided. She wanted a room on rent there, as mentioned in the FIR.

According to the complainant, the accused had allegedly called her to show an apartment in a Hadapsar building on January 5, and raped her at gunpoint. He also threatened to harm her if she shared about the incident with anyone.

The woman later approached police, and an investigation was launched in the case. The man was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Indian Arms Act, according to police.

Police said a further investigation is underway and the licensed pistol owned by the accused will be seized soon.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 05:09 IST
