Ready to export 20-30 million doses: SII chief

Serum Institute of India (SII) can export 20 million-30 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, and is waiting for directions from the government in this regard, the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla told The Indian Express on Friday.

In an email response to a set of questions, Poonawalla added that the company hopes to launch its vaccine for children, Covovax, by February-March 2022. His response comes in the backdrop of India achieving 1 billion Covid-19 vaccinations.

“By the end of October, we will start producing 240 million doses of the vaccine up from our current output of 220 million doses. Raw material shortages have been addressed,” he said.

Speaking on the export of Covishield to WHO-backed platform COVAX, he said: “We are still awaiting proper direction from the Government of India. That said, based on our production capacity, and India’s demand – we should be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses per month to Covax, and then many more from next January onwards.”

“By February-March 2022, we hope to launch Covovax for children. At present, we are undergoing trials for children. At the moment, we are stockpiling smaller quantities,” the SII chief said.