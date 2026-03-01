Herbal colours dominate Ravivar Peth markets as citizens opt for safer Holi celebrations

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Poorva Santosh Thombare
With Holi just days away, the narrow lanes of Ravivar Peth — one of the city’s oldest and busiest markets — are buzzing with colour and activity. Shops in Bhori Ali and Laxmi Narayan Road are stacked with bright packets of gulal, rows of pichkaris in varied shapes and sizes, and balloons hanging overhead.
This year, however, traders point to a noticeable shift: customers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly and herbal colours, even though they are priced higher than conventional, chemical-based options.
At Paras Traders, packets of herbal colours are prominently displayed at the front of the shop. According to the shopkeeper, herbal colours are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 150 per packet, while smaller gulal packets range from Rs 25 to Rs 100. Despite being costlier than chemical colours, herbal variants are seeing strong demand.
“Customers today are more aware. Many ask specifically for herbal or non-toxic colours,” said Kuldeep Roy, a seller standing outside his shop in Bhori Ali. “Adults, college students, and even parents buying for their children are choosing herbal colours. They don’t mind paying extra because they want to avoid skin problems.”
Concerns over skin safety appear to be driving this shift. Rajesh, a Pune resident shopping with his family, said he prefers herbal colours despite the higher price. “Earlier, we used whatever colours were available. But now we know chemical colours can cause skin irritation and allergies. Herbal colours feel safer. I also buy pakka colours sometimes, but herbal ones are better for children,” he said.
Another customer, Pravin Jagtap, echoed similar views. “People are more careful now. We celebrate Holi, but we don’t want health problems later. Herbal colours may cost Rs 100 or Rs 150, but it is worth it,” he said.
Shopkeepers say the trend has been growing steadily, particularly among younger customers and families. Navkar Toys, located in Bhori Ali on Laxmi Narayan Road, has been selling Holi products — both wholesale and retail — for nearly a month. According to the shop owner, herbal colours priced at Rs 70, Rs 80 and Rs 100 are selling fast.
“We start stocking Holi items at least a month in advance. Every day, we sell between 1,000 and 20,000 pichkaris depending on the crowd,” the shopkeeper said. “This year, herbal colours and electric pichkaris are in high demand. Customers are asking for branded and non-toxic options like herbal colours.”
Beyond colours, pichkaris and water tanks continue to attract buyers. Basic pichkaris are available from as low as Rs 20, while mid-range options cost between Rs 50 and Rs 250. More advanced water tanks and bag-style pichkaris are priced between Rs 250 and Rs 700. Electric pichkaris — a relatively new addition — range from Rs 700 to Rs 1,300 and are particularly popular among children aged 13 to 20.
Another buyer in the market said children are drawn to newer varieties. “Kids today want modern and unique pichkaris. Electric pichkaris are very popular. But at the same time, parents are careful about the colours they buy,” he said.
While regular colours continue to sell due to their lower price, traders in Ravivar Peth say the overall trend points towards more eco-friendly celebrations. The rising popularity of herbal colours reflects changing consumer attitudes, with safety and health increasingly taking precedence over cost.
As Pune prepares for Holi, the colourful lanes of Ravivar Peth mirror not just festive excitement, but also a growing move towards safer and more responsible celebrations.