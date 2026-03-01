Herbal colours dominate Ravivar Peth markets as citizens opt for safer Holi celebrations

Shopkeepers say the trend has been growing steadily, particularly among younger customers and families. (Express photo)

Written by Poorva Santosh Thombare

With Holi just days away, the narrow lanes of Ravivar Peth — one of the city’s oldest and busiest markets — are buzzing with colour and activity. Shops in Bhori Ali and Laxmi Narayan Road are stacked with bright packets of gulal, rows of pichkaris in varied shapes and sizes, and balloons hanging overhead.

This year, however, traders point to a noticeable shift: customers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly and herbal colours, even though they are priced higher than conventional, chemical-based options.

At Paras Traders, packets of herbal colours are prominently displayed at the front of the shop. According to the shopkeeper, herbal colours are priced between Rs 100 and Rs 150 per packet, while smaller gulal packets range from Rs 25 to Rs 100. Despite being costlier than chemical colours, herbal variants are seeing strong demand.