Ravindra Dhangekar, wife get anticipatory bail in businessman suicide case

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A court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar and his wife, who are among the 14 persons booked in the case of abetment of suicide of a Pune-based businessman.
The court, however, rejected former corporator Bala Shedge’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.
On the intervening night of July 15 and July 16, the victim identified as Khalil Rajjulal Shaikh, 65, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Gultekdi area, after recording a few videos on his cellphone, in which he stated that he was debt-ridden.
On the morning of July 16, family members came to know about the incident and informed the police. Soon, a team from Swargate police station reached the spot and found a few suicide notes written by Shaikh.
Police said Shaikh referred to 14 people either in his videos or suicide notes in connection with separate business projects and financial dealings.
Shaikh’s wife Sultana lodged an FIR against the 14 persons, including Dhangekar, his wife and Bala Shedge. Police said Dhangekar’s wife and Shedge’s wife were among Shaikh’s business partners.
According to the police, in his suicide notes and videos Shaikh claimed that he faced financial losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees because of the accused persons.
But, while seeking anticipatory bail, Dhangekar’s lawyer Vijaysinha Thombre told the court that his name was not mentioned in the suicide note. Thombre also argued that Dhangekar’s wife had quit the business partnership with Shaikh in August 2025. So the court granted anticipatory bail to the couple on conditions that they should report to the police station every Monday and Thursday, be present before the investigation officer, not leave the country without court’s permission, not to contact the witnesses directly or indirectly, not to interference in the evidence. The court however rejected Shedge’s plea.