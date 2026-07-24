Ravindra Dhangekar, wife get anticipatory bail in businessman suicide case

A court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar and his wife, who are among the 14 persons booked in the case of abetment of suicide of a Pune-based businessman.

The court, however, rejected former corporator Bala Shedge’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.

On the intervening night of July 15 and July 16, the victim identified as Khalil Rajjulal Shaikh, 65, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Gultekdi area, after recording a few videos on his cellphone, in which he stated that he was debt-ridden.

On the morning of July 16, family members came to know about the incident and informed the police. Soon, a team from Swargate police station reached the spot and found a few suicide notes written by Shaikh.